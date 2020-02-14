Studies ID areas of impact for ecommerce

by Kristina Knight

According to data out this week from UJET's Optimizing Channels for Customer Support mobile is the new gateway for customer service satisfaction. Their research found that most consumers (72%) say texting with a customer service rep in real-time is the best CS option; 70% say in-app messaging is their preferred communication venue.

The key is getting to the customer in real-time rather than waiting on hold or for a returned email. According to consumers the ability to immediately upload a photo would be helpful in their CS inquiries (67%) and nearly half (43%) say they'd be willing to use fingerprint tech to authorize their accounts.

"Business leaders and executives are steadily seeing the impact that customer service and support can have on generating both short and long-term revenue and fueling business growth," said Anand Janefalkar, Founder & CEO, UJET. "This report displays the importance of bringing together multiple support channels and modalities in order to meet the needs of different customer experiences and journeys."

More data from UJET's report can be found here.

Meanwhile, data out from Deloitte underlines the importance of retail in ecommerce. According to their latest Global Powers of Retailing report the top 250 brands (global) were responsible for nearly $5 trillion in revenue for fiscal year 2018. That is a 4% YoY increase in retail sales, and while a strong showing is a slight decreased from 2017's growth rate of just over 5%.

Other interesting findings from the Deloitte report include:

▪ Fast Moving Consumer Goods represent 66% of the retail revenue

▪ 7 of the top 10 global sellers were based in the US and accounted for 32% of global retail revenue

▪ Ecommerce drove the Fast 50 sector, with brands there seeing nearly 20% YoY growth in revenue

For the Fast 50 grouping, a focus on ecommerce and creating delivery networks helped to secure their growth.

