BizReport : Law & Regulation : February 17, 2020
Studies ID areas of attack for phishers and other fraudsters
PayPal, Amazon and Microsoft have something in common and it isn't being three of the most recognizable brands. It's phishing. According to new data out from Vade Secure, these three, along with Facebook, are in the top five for most impersonated brands on the internet. Phishers use these brands to target consumers, hoping they'll click a fraudulent link and leave their private information up fro grabs.
Researchers found that while overall PayPal phishing decreased by about one-third (31%, Q3 vs Q4 2019) the volume of these attacks increased by more than 20% YoY. They also found that a file-sharing attempts - phishing attempts targeting file sharing services like OneDrive and SharePoint accounted for a large number of phishing attacks.
In addition to impersonating larger brands hoping for bigger paydays, phishers have begun impersonating smaller, more regional banks and financial services companies. This is most likely because larger brands have invested heavily in security to protect their customers - and themselves - from these kinds of attacks.
"When it comes to phishing in particular and cyberattacks in general, change is the only constant," said Adrien Gendre, Chief Solution Architect at Vade Secure. "Threats are evolving rapidly and they are becoming more and more credible to end users. This underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to email security combining threat detection, post-delivery remediation and on-the-fly user training as the last line of defense."
More data from Vade Secure can be accessed here.
Meanwhile, Zix-AppRiver has released their 2019 Global Security Report and among their more interesting findings is this: Distributed Spam Distraction attacks were up about 44%YoY and while overall ransomware attacks were down, those using ransomware tactics began deploying malicious links rather that attached malware in the hopes of capturing credentials.
In addition, researchers with Zix-AppRiver found:
▪ Fraudsters leveraged more spearphising attacks against businesses
▪ Impersonation attacks increased
▪ Remote access trojan attacks spiked
More data from the Zix-AppRiver report can be found here.
Tags: online security, phishing, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, Vada Secure, Zix-AppRiver
