Reports: Growing interest - and abuse - of influencer campaigns

by Kristina Knight

For 20% of marketers at least 25% of their marketing budgets go toward influencer marketing.

Most brands are looking more toward the 'micro influencers', those with fewer than 100,000 followers, than to celebrity brands, but 'nano influencers', those with fewer than 5,000 followers, are also gaining the marketing spotlight. These smaller pools are sought out because their influence is seen as more organic and with more engaged follower bases.

Other interesting findings from Linqia's State of Influencer Marketing 2020 include:

▪ 97% of marketers look to Instagram for influencer campaign spending

▪ 60% of marketers think bigger/taller screens will help influencers and campaigns reach more people

▪ 88% say they'll re-use influencer campaign content across all digital platforms

▪ 71% base influencer campaign success on engagement, 62% base campaign success on brand awareness and 60% on impressions

"As brands increase their influencer marketing budgets, it's clear that the industry is advancing into its growth and optimization phase. Marketers are moving away from celebrity influencers and toward authentic micro-and macro-influencers to create quality content on proven channels like Instagram, while also experimenting on newer platforms, like TikTok," said Nader Alizadeh, CEO and co-founder, Linqia. "Quality of the content is now so important, marketers rank it above product sales as a measure of success."

There is cause to be cautionary with influencer marketing. According to new data out from Sylo the reach of so-called influencers can be off by as much as 55% (engagement) and 48% for impressions. Fake followers are part of the issue. According to Sylo's research influencers are buying about 25% of their audience, and that half of influencers are reaching fewer than 25% of their audience.

Sylo's report, Growing Levels of Influencers Fraud Swindling Ad Dollars, can be found here.

