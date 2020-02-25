Report: More threats coming from the cloud

by Kristina Knight

In fact, the research shows that Amazon's Web Services cloud was the leading source (94%) of all public cloud web attacks. What this means for marketers and for cloud companies is that there is a growing need for businesses to audit their platforms for malicious behaviors.

Overall, Imperva reports that the Cyber Threat Index increased 8% between December and January, even following the critical patch update from Oracle. Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 57% increase in vulnerabilities with remote access where no authentication is required

▪ Remote Code Execution is responsible for over half (51%) of malicious attacks against the adult industry

▪ For the top 10 most attacked countries, most of the attacks were from within their borders

"The global threat landscape is evolving so rapidly that organizations need to have a constant pulse on it to stay one step ahead of attackers," Nadav Avital, head of security research at Imperva. "We built the Cyber Threat Index to provide our customers and the industry at large with the valuable actionable insights around data and application threats that our massive network contains. The Cyber Threat Index is a testament to our technological capacities and security expertise, as well as our dedication to improving the world's security posture as a whole."

The Coronavirus is driving spamming attempts, with two new campaigns developing out of the outbreak. Most of these are pointing consumers toward malicious pharmaceutical websites.

More Imperva data can be accessed here.

Tags: cloud computing tips, cloud security, digital security, Imperva, security outlook, SMB security, SMB security risk