Marketing your insurance business - simple tips to attract policyholders

Part of any business' success is the way you market their products or services so that it attracts as many customers as possible. In the era of connectivity that we live in, you need to consider much more than putting up ads in the local paper. This is why you have to start focusing on establishing an online presence and driving traffic to your website so that you get as much visibility as possible.

But in order to do so, you must first understand how your clients are thinking and who they really are.

Acknowledge the fact that buyers are now online

The modern buyer spends most of its time searching and purchasing things online, so if you want them to acknowledge you, you need to be where they are. U.S. consumers perform over 6 million insurance-related online searches every month, and more than 50% of those searches are done on mobile devices. This shows that people are no longer relying on the newspaper or the TV to get information, so you need to start focusing more on your online presence.

People are looking online for virtually anything you can imagine. They learn how to compare policy prices, understand how to choose an insurance policy, and read reviews before making any purchase decision. This is why you need to be everywhere. You need a good website that provides quality information, you need to be active on social media so that people can reach you faster, and you need to encourage satisfied clients to leave a review so that others can see you are a trustworthy company.

Invest in a high-quality website

No matter how people stumble upon your company, they will eventually end up on your website, and if your website does not look as polished as possible, chances are their first impression won't be that good.

The website needs to provide every piece of valuable information that a potential customer may need, including price calculators, contact information, and company description. They need to know a bit about you so that they can start trusting you, and a shady and cluttered website will certainly not establish trust.

Besides content quality, you also need to ensure your website functions properly as well. People expect a website to be fully loaded within the first few seconds, so if your website is slow, chances are you will be losing a lot of customers. Also, keep in mind that most people use their mobile phones for online searching, so you also need to optimize your website for mobile, to meet their needs and expectations.

Educate your customers in order to build trust

If you want customers to think you have your best interest at heart, they need to see you are putting their needs first. A lot of people don't have the slightest idea of what to look for when purchasing an insurance policy, so they look online for answers, so there is no reason why these answers can't come from you. You can create a blog section on the company's website, where you can post information, tips, and guides for customers.

Apart from building trust and transforming you from an insurance company into a real source of knowledge and information, having a blog will also help drive traffic to your website. Before making a purchase, consumers read on average 11.4 pieces of content, so providing them with information is a must. And if they find information in the same place where they can find the product, things are going to be that much better.

Use social media to your advantage

Nowadays, everything that happens in the world ends up on social media, and that's where you need to be as well. Don't just make a social media page and post every once in a while. Just like you do with your website, make it a really valuable resource of knowledge. Post about news, things in the media that are related to the insurance topic, and try to engage users.

If, for example, you are allocated in an area that is prone to natural disasters, post about it on social media and remind followers why it is important to purchase hurricane insurance, to protect their assets and family. Or, if you find an important news piece that you believe consumers need to know about, don't hesitate to share it. Social media may not exactly bring you a lot of new leads, but it will retain your current customers and will help build a community.

Encourage online reviews

The majority of consumers will look online for reviews whenever they discover a new company, to see if they can truly trust it. This is why you need to have a strong strategy in place for this. You can make a separate page on your website, where you can post genuine reviews from your customers, as well as encourage them to post a review on social media.

You need to focus on generating positive reviews, but if you do happen to receive some negative ones, don't just delete them and move on. Make an effort to understand why those particular customers were not pleased with the services you provided and do your best so that it never happens again. Honesty is the best policy, after all.

Become an active part of the community

Unfortunately, 43% of Americans don't trust insurance companies, while 72% of them believe insurance companies use language customers don't exactly understand. This is why, if you want to earn consumers' trust, you need to be a constant presence inside your community. There are many ways you can do so, including contributing to charity events, organizing presentations to inform people, and taking your job very seriously. You are in a position that can help and educate people, and if you do so, you will win them as customers forever.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/5fNmWej4tAA

