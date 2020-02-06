Expert: Why brands need persuasion not just conversion as strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is a persuasion strategy and how does it differ from, for example, a conversion strategy?

Vivek Lakshman, Co-Founder & VP Product, Reve Marketing: Persuasion strategy is all about understanding the consumer better and deploying relevant psychological and emotional triggers to impact their decision-making. It is the art of effectively seducing the user to take a certain action (such as purchase) by knowing how they make such decisions. While conversion and persuasion strategies both help convert a website user into a customer, the approach is quite different. Conversion strategy is all about creating a step-wise path that the customer is expected to journey through. Whether the consumer takes a particular step or drops off is measured and optimized for higher conversion.

Persuasion strategy is more nuanced as it covers the details of how choices or call to actions are presented to the user and involve finer design and copy decisions. For instance, a bright contrasting button placed in a clean white space next to a product can evoke a response to click it. You would notice Amazon's pages have a yellow 'Add to Cart' button that is distinctly visible and inviting. Overall, persuasion strategies can complement conversion strategies and nudge users into action and help them convert faster.

Kristina: What are micro-conversions and why are they important for digital brands and merchants?

Vivek:Micro conversions are small steps taken by a website visitor towards the primary conversion goal aka macro conversion. These could be a watching a video, taking a quiz, downloading a whitepaper, or signing up for a newsletter. Micro conversions are like sensors which can help us get a deeper view of the visitor's behavior and intent while also increasing brand trust. Marketers deploy relevant micro conversions at each stage of the visitor's journey to learn more about drop-offs and increase conversions. Research shows that the macro conversion rate (i.e., purchase) on ecommerce sites is about 3%. Micro conversions can help identify what those remaining 97% are doing.

Kristina: How does the persuasion strategy help with micro-conversions?

Vivek: Persuasion strategy provides the impetus for micro conversions to occur. For instance, just when the user is leaving the site, a popup can appear asking the user to enter their email address in exchange for a free e-book. Here, the capturing of the email address, a micro conversion, happened because of the exit popup which was part of the persuasion strategy.

