BizReport : Advertising : February 04, 2020
Early winners for Super Bowl include Doritos, Budweiser/Bud Light
The Kansas City Chiefs are the newly crowned Super Bowl Champions, and while viewers definitely stayed to what is one of the most hotly-contested championship games in a few years, the big winners - as per usual - are the advertisers.
Just how big was viewership this year? Up slightly over the 2019 Super Bowl, Variety reports that 102 million people tuned in to the game.
According to new data out from Taboola, the top five brands advertising during Sunday
night's game garnered up to 85x higher 'readers' than on a typical Sunday. Those
brands included Doritos, with the highest readership (driving 85X higher than typical
Sunday), Planters, P&G, Pringles, and Budweiser/Bud Light.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also drove a lot of digital traffic; interest in Mahomes
increased about 450% over the course of the game while traffic related to 49ers QB
Jimmy Garoppolo increased only about 75%.
More data from Taboola can be accessed
here.
And, from Profitero, snack brand Coke Energy was an early winners. Researchers saw
a market share increase for Coke Energy's products on Amazon of 197% after the
game. Other early winners from the data include Reeses Take 5 (131% market share
increase via Amazon) and Sodastream (118% increase).
Profitero's data further found that ads cause
most consumers to act fast. Researchers surveyed shoppers who said they 'would buy'
items of interest to them within 12 hours of seeing a Super Bowl ad; just over half (52%)
said they were open to buying products of ads seen during the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, advertisers went all-in on advertising for this year's game, with ad prices
increasing about 3% YoY. Most brands continue to go for :30 second ads. According to
Unruly, however, the true value of ads isn't over once the ad is into Super Bowl History
- that is because social networks make it easy for viewers to share their favorite ads
with friends and the Internet at large.
They've added in a new metric - shareability - for video ads. They found, during the
2019 Super Bowl, a slight increase in willingness to share ads via social media (38% in
2019 vs 35% in 2018); nearly half (41%) said that after seeing a Super Bowl ad they
'wanted to learn more' about the product or company.
More Unruly data can be found here.
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, Profitero, Super Bowl LIV, Taboola, TV advertising, Unruly, Variety, video advertising
