Early winners for Super Bowl include Doritos, Budweiser/Bud Light

by Kristina Knight

Just how big was viewership this year? Up slightly over the 2019 Super Bowl, Variety reports that 102 million people tuned in to the game.

According to new data out from Taboola, the top five brands advertising during Sunday

night's game garnered up to 85x higher 'readers' than on a typical Sunday. Those

brands included Doritos, with the highest readership (driving 85X higher than typical

Sunday), Planters, P&G, Pringles, and Budweiser/Bud Light.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also drove a lot of digital traffic; interest in Mahomes

increased about 450% over the course of the game while traffic related to 49ers QB

Jimmy Garoppolo increased only about 75%.

More data from Taboola can be accessed

here.

And, from Profitero, snack brand Coke Energy was an early winners. Researchers saw

a market share increase for Coke Energy's products on Amazon of 197% after the

game. Other early winners from the data include Reeses Take 5 (131% market share

increase via Amazon) and Sodastream (118% increase).

Profitero's data further found that ads cause

most consumers to act fast. Researchers surveyed shoppers who said they 'would buy'

items of interest to them within 12 hours of seeing a Super Bowl ad; just over half (52%)

said they were open to buying products of ads seen during the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, advertisers went all-in on advertising for this year's game, with ad prices

increasing about 3% YoY. Most brands continue to go for :30 second ads. According to

Unruly, however, the true value of ads isn't over once the ad is into Super Bowl History

- that is because social networks make it easy for viewers to share their favorite ads

with friends and the Internet at large.

They've added in a new metric - shareability - for video ads. They found, during the

2019 Super Bowl, a slight increase in willingness to share ads via social media (38% in

2019 vs 35% in 2018); nearly half (41%) said that after seeing a Super Bowl ad they

'wanted to learn more' about the product or company.

More Unruly data can be found here.

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, Profitero, Super Bowl LIV, Taboola, TV advertising, Unruly, Variety, video advertising