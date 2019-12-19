Top 2020 Marketing Strategies For Forex Brokers

Competition is stronger than ever. There are more new markets but with them even more new regulations and measures. Although in the long-term these changes are set to bring greater trust and transparency, they are posing numerous challenges for FX brokers at the present time. Promoting forex services has become more difficult. Organic reach is declining, and search engines and social networks are imposing advertising bans. It's therefore essential for forex brokers to focus their business and marketing development plans on stable but more traditional marketing concepts.

As more brokers enter the market, it is becoming more difficult for potential investors to determine which is the best forex broker for them. With the following marketing strategies, it becomes easier to obtain a wider reach and a larger client base for greater success in this sector throughout 2020.

Using Bonus Systems And Loyalty Programs

While reaching a new client base is important, it's equally vital to keep existing clients loyal. A loyal clientele has a key role to play in marketing any forex brokerage business. By giving constructive feedback, writing positive reviews and becoming brand advocates they can bring in more new investors. A bonus system or loyalty program is highly effective in maintaining the loyalty of existing clients. By implementing commission schemes or tier-based fees, forex brokers can appeal to their current pool of investors. Bonuses can also still be offered in campaigns via email to existing clients, regardless of limitations that have been imposed on the advertising of forex products.

Offer Social Trading

Social trading has been increasing in popularity since 2016. Today, it is one of the most popular financial products in the sector, especially in emerging forex markets like Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Social trading involves mature traders sharing their strategy with newer traders then receiving a subscription or performance fee in return. The social trading community and traditional forex trading community exist side-by-side, however, both audiences can easily be intertwined to attract more clients.

Forex Trading Education Materials

Trading signals, forecasts, and educational materials continue to be in demand as they cover a wide variety of traders. Both experienced investors and newcomers to the market are continually on the lookout for more information to further their skills. Intricate tutorials on specific subjects answering particular questions are appealing to all kinds of investor, and this raises an excellent opportunity to give content marketing strategies a boost.

Employ Digital Marketing Strategies

Despite the reinforced regulations and bans that have impacted on online promotion and advertisement of forex services, digital marketing can still be integrated into 2020's marketing strategies. By employing the most up-to-date SEO strategies, harnessing the power of influencer marketing and leveraging chat communication through social media networks, forex brokers can reach an even greater audience and turn more visitors into investors.

Forex Marketing In 2020 - A Challenge That Can Be Overcome

Although the recent changes in the marketing landscape have made it harder for forex brokers to expand their reach, the strategies suggested here will help to generate quality leads in 2020. By reaching new potential investors in a range of creative and traditional ways, the industry can remain successful and profitable throughout the year.



