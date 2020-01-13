Study: Mobile, BOPIS pushed 2019 holiday spending

by Kristina Knight



Those are key takeaways from Salesforce's 2019 Holiday Shopping Report; through the season consumers spent just over $723 billion digitally, an 8% YoY increase. And in the week leading up the Christmas day, BOPIS orders increased 56% YoY. And the spending didn't stop once Santa had dropped off presents.

According to Salesforce, consumers went mobile on Christmas day. Mobile devices accounted for about 80% of online traffic for December 25 and 65% of digital orders.

"Throughout the 2019 holiday shopping season, retailers saw success with mobile commerce, store pick up and personalization via artificial intelligence and social engagement, removing friction in the ways shoppers browsed and purchased," said Rob Garf, VP, Industry Strategy for Retail, Salesforce. "Mobile certainly catered to people on the go this holiday season and in 2020 brands should be looking for ways to integrate this experience into physical stores for a true omnichannel shopping journey."

Other interesting findings from Salesforce include:

▪ Cyber Week saw digital revenue surpass $140 billion, a 15% YoY increase

▪ 10% of mobile traffic and 7% of mobile orders on peak shopping days were referred from social channels

▪ 10% of digital orders and 5% of digital revenue were the result of AI-powered recommendations

More data from the Salesforce 2019 Holiday Shopping Report can be accessed here.

Tags: ecommerce, m:commerce, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, retail trends, Salesforce