Reports ID mobile, social as key for marketers

by Kristina Knight

First, from App Annie, their latest State of Mobile report points to 2019 as an indicator of where mobile is going - and it's going up. According to their data advertisers are expected to push at least $200 billion into the mobile marketplace as consumers continue to spend more and more time on mobile devices.

What are consumers doing on their devices? Video streaming and gaming, primarily, but don't count out social media. App Annie's report shows that iPhone users' use of the Netflix platform increased about 25% from 2018 to 2019. Subscriptions are another hot spot, with the subscription spend accounting for about 95% of consumers' mobile spending. More data from App Annie can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, a new Valassis report sheds light on the ways shopping - both online and offline - are expected to change over the coming year. Chief among the findings is that customer expectations continue to speed up.

Online purchasing isn't enough any longer. Online shoppers, who were satisfied with two day delivery just a couple of years ago want more instant gratification now. That is a key findings from new Valassis research which indicates that while customer experience is still important, the efficiency of the buying - and delivery - process is growing in importance.

Another important focus for retailers? Social media. Over the 2019 holiday season much more traffic was driven to retailer and merchant sites from social media, and while that traffic didn't always result in a sale, the role of social media has been highlighted. Consumers are turning to social media not just for fun pictures but to interact with favorite brands, find new products from influencers, and get that 'next big thing' first.

More trends from the Valassis report The Future of How People Shop can be found here

Finally, new data out from Smartly.io indicates marketers will be pushing more ad dollars into social. Their new report indicates that about half (52%) of retail execs say they'll increase social media spending in 2020; those increases could push the social marketing spend to $65 billion.

Most say they'll increase Facebook spending (86%) but more than half say they'll up their

Twitter spending (56%), and nearly one-quarter (22%) say they'll increase spending on

Instagram.

More data from Smartly.io's forecast can be found here.

Tags: App Annie, m:commerce, mobile marketing, Smartly.io, social commerce, social marketing, Valassis