Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : January 20, 2020
Report: Social complaining more influential than praise
Over the holiday season, social media drove a lot of traffic, but many brands may still not be wholly prepared to interact with their customers in the way customers want via social media. That is a key takeaway from new data that shows that consumers interact differently with brands on different platforms.
Complaining is the new black, at least on social media. That, according to new data from
WhoIsHostingThis which shows that about half of consumers have 'called out' a brand through social media. Many of these negative posts are put out via Facebook (61%) but Twitter (30%) is also a place where consumers are venting their frustration with brands.
So, while it's important to note that social is driving traffic and purchases, a brands' reaction and interaction to social media is also important to overall social marketing success. Consumers are continuing to turn to digital platforms like social media to voice their opinions, and it's a trend that brands should monitor," said Toni Allen, General Manager,
What are consumers complaining about on social platforms? Restaurants bear the brunt of
customer venting at 30% but retailers account for 10% of customers' social media complaints. And they aren't just complaining about service - some call out merchants or brands policies, and some complain about ads they don't like, but pricing and experiences are two of the leading issues that will lead customers online to vent. And that venting can have an impact on the brand as a whole.
What may hurt the most, though, is that these bad reviews and complaints are holding weight with other customers, who are now making purchase decisions based on the bad reports rather than the good. About 23% of those surveyed say negative reviews are more impactful for them than positive (17%).
Tags: WhoIsHostingThis.com, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, social commerce, social marketing, social marketing trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Social complaining more influential than praise
- Reports ID threats to businesses in 2020
- Google says 'bye to 3rd party cookies, what do experts say?
- Reports: Subscriptions, Search important for 2020 success
- Expert: How to create a digital B2B strategy
- Study: Mobile, BOPIS pushed 2019 holiday spending
- For Americans risks outweigh benefits of data collection
- Experts: 2020 calls for an ROI focus, not cost focus