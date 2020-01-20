BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Social Marketing : January 20, 2020


Report: Social complaining more influential than praise

Over the holiday season, social media drove a lot of traffic, but many brands may still not be wholly prepared to interact with their customers in the way customers want via social media. That is a key takeaway from new data that shows that consumers interact differently with brands on different platforms.

by Kristina Knight

Complaining is the new black, at least on social media. That, according to new data from
WhoIsHostingThis which shows that about half of consumers have 'called out' a brand through social media. Many of these negative posts are put out via Facebook (61%) but Twitter (30%) is also a place where consumers are venting their frustration with brands.

So, while it's important to note that social is driving traffic and purchases, a brands' reaction and interaction to social media is also important to overall social marketing success. Consumers are continuing to turn to digital platforms like social media to voice their opinions, and it's a trend that brands should monitor," said Toni Allen, General Manager, href="http://www.whoishostingthis.com">WhoIsHostingThis.com. "Our survey indicates that consumers are particularly impacted by negative reviews, with one in five respondents agreeing that negative reviews are more influential than their positive counterparts. And this "call-out" culture seems to be gaining momentum, with 73 percent of respondents finding it acceptable to call out a company online and another 53 percent believing it's acceptable to call out a CEO in particular by name."

What are consumers complaining about on social platforms? Restaurants bear the brunt of
customer venting at 30% but retailers account for 10% of customers' social media complaints. And they aren't just complaining about service - some call out merchants or brands policies, and some complain about ads they don't like, but pricing and experiences are two of the leading issues that will lead customers online to vent. And that venting can have an impact on the brand as a whole.

What may hurt the most, though, is that these bad reviews and complaints are holding weight with other customers, who are now making purchase decisions based on the bad reports rather than the good. About 23% of those surveyed say negative reviews are more impactful for them than positive (17%).






Tags: WhoIsHostingThis.com, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, social commerce, social marketing, social marketing trends








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2020/01/report-social-complaining-more-influential-than-praise.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.