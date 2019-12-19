Luxury Lounges: 3 of the best airport business lounges

Flight delays have more than doubled over recent years, with thousands of passengers affected. If you find yourself with more time on your hands at the airport, look at booking an airport lounge to put your feet up and relax in before boarding your flight.



Airports around the world have a range of different lounges: some for business flyers, some that are free and others which are available to business class but can be accessed by paying.



Even some of the cheapest flights will get you entry into the lounges. We take a look at some of the best business lounges around the world.



The Concorde Room: British Airways



Available at Heathrow Terminal 5 and New York JFK, the Concorde Room is where you can enjoy a pre-flight meal with full waiter service and à la carte menu. Private cabanas with a comfortable day bed and en suite (available at London Heathrow only) are available for you to have a pre-flight nap and wake up fully refreshed and ready for what is waiting for you when you land.



The Concorde Room, which is available at London Heathrow Terminal 5 and JFK Terminal 7 can be accessed by passengers who are:

● Flying first class on a scheduled British Airways flight

● Over 18 years old, or accompanied by an adult if under 18 years (local laws relating to the consumption of alcohol will apply).



The Pier: Cathay Pacific



Based at Hong Kong airport, day suites are available offering views over the runway. Each suite is furnished with a daybed, reading light, and privacy curtains, making it the perfect place to while away the pre-flight hours. Guests can enjoy a delicious meal from the à la carte menu, sip cocktails at the bar or catch up on work in one of the work suites equipped with iMacs.



● Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon lounges are available to passengers who are flying first and business class, selected members of The Marco Polo Club and Oneworld partner programme members.



Clubhouse: Virgin Atlantic



There are 10 Clubhouses around the world with the original being at London Heathrow as well as at London Gatwick, New York JFK, San Francisco and Los Angeles, to name a few. Indulge in the lounge's complimentary à la carte menu, visit The Den games room which offers retro video games consoles, a pool table and TVs. The Clubhouse also has showers available so you can freshen up before boarding.



Fancy spending some time in the Clubhouse? It's available to a range of passengers:



● Passengers travelling in Upper Class

● Passengers travelling in Delta One

● Flying Club Gold members travelling with Virgin Atlantic

● Delta SkyMiles Diamond Medallion cardholders

● Delta SkyMiles Platinum Medallion cardholders

● Air New Zealand Gold cardholders

● Air New Zealand Gold Elite cardholders

● Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Elite Gold members and PPS cardholders

● Virgin Australia Velocity Club Gold cardholders

● Virgin Australia Velocity Club Platinum cardholders

● Virgin Australia Velocity The Club cardholders



Visit Virgin Atlantic for T&Cs on Clubhouse eligibility.



Visiting an airport lounge is arguably the most convenient way to enjoy quality food, entertainment and concentrate on your wellbeing before taking to the sky.



