Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 10, 2020
For Americans risks outweigh benefits of data collection
Americans feel they're followed too much in the online space, and it makes them feel unsafe. That is a key takeaway from recent Pew Research data in which 81% of Americans said the risks of data collection 'outweigh' the rewards. What's more nearly three-quarters (72%) of American consumers say they 'benefit very little' from any data collected about them.
According to Pew's data more than half (62%) of Americans believe businesses and the government is tracking their actions daily, and about three-quarters (79%) 'are concerned' about how their personal data is used by both businesses and the government. Many also report feeling powerless as to how their personal data is used and most (79%) say they 'are not confident' that data collection companies and others would admit if data was misused.
"Some Americans also admit they struggle to understand the privacy laws that govern use of their data. Roughly six-in-ten Americans (63%) say they have very little or no understanding of the laws and regulations that are currently in place to protect their privacy. Only 3% of adults say they understand these laws a great deal, and 33% say they have some understanding," write the report authors.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 97% say they approve privacy policies when asked but fewer than 13% report 'always or often' fully reading those policies
▪ 28% of Americans say they've been the victim of identity theft within the past year
▪ 57% say they 'are not too confident' in how businesses handle personal data
▪ 79% report concerns over how businesses use personal data, 64% report concerns over how government uses personal data
More data from the Pew report can be accessed here.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, consumer data, data, data collection, data use, Pew Research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- For Americans risks outweigh benefits of data collection
- Experts: 2020 calls for an ROI focus, not cost focus
- Report: Personalization key heading into 2020s
- Expert: How to develop a B2B2C strategy
- Study: Bad return experience knocks off loyalty
- Experts: Merchants to increase experience factor for shoppers
- Experts predict how OOH and TV ads will impact brands
- Expert: How human contact may quell cart abandonment rates