BizReport : Advertising : January 10, 2020


For Americans risks outweigh benefits of data collection

Americans feel they're followed too much in the online space, and it makes them feel unsafe. That is a key takeaway from recent Pew Research data in which 81% of Americans said the risks of data collection 'outweigh' the rewards. What's more nearly three-quarters (72%) of American consumers say they 'benefit very little' from any data collected about them.

by Kristina Knight

According to Pew's data more than half (62%) of Americans believe businesses and the government is tracking their actions daily, and about three-quarters (79%) 'are concerned' about how their personal data is used by both businesses and the government. Many also report feeling powerless as to how their personal data is used and most (79%) say they 'are not confident' that data collection companies and others would admit if data was misused.

"Some Americans also admit they struggle to understand the privacy laws that govern use of their data. Roughly six-in-ten Americans (63%) say they have very little or no understanding of the laws and regulations that are currently in place to protect their privacy. Only 3% of adults say they understand these laws a great deal, and 33% say they have some understanding," write the report authors.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 97% say they approve privacy policies when asked but fewer than 13% report 'always or often' fully reading those policies
▪ 28% of Americans say they've been the victim of identity theft within the past year
▪ 57% say they 'are not too confident' in how businesses handle personal data
▪ 79% report concerns over how businesses use personal data, 64% report concerns over how government uses personal data

More data from the Pew report can be accessed here.






