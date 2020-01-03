Experts: Merchants to increase experience factor for shoppers

by Kristina Knight

A renewed commitment to sensory experiences

"With the convenience of online shopping, brick & mortar retailers must find new ways to bring shoppers in-store. Recent research shows that sensory experiences -- music, visuals and scent -- can increase in-store sales by 10%, and keep shoppers on-site almost six minutes longer. As we enter into the era of experiential marketing, marketers will increasingly activate interactive technologies - such as moving videos and digital touch solutions - to engage and create a more lasting connection with shoppers," said Scott Moore, Global CMO, Mood Media. "In addition, we will see retailers, who may have previously only used music or digital screens in-store, begin applying multiple sensorial marketing elements to create a more stimulating and multi-dimensional in-store experience."

A renewed focus on experience

"Expectations are higher than ever with the boutique retail space providing stellar experiences tied with great products and services. Larger retail brands have a lot to live up to and regardless of channel, experience has to be a top priority," said Ryan Shirkman, Experience Director, Rightpoint. "Retail brands cannot assume they know their customer's expectations and desires. You cannot fully understand if your brand is resonating if you are not speaking to your customers, listening to their problems and walking in their shoes while they interact with your brand all along the way. The journey doesn't end when your customer places their order, it continues on to receiving their product - hopefully on time, in good condition and perhaps with some meaningful packaging. Their journey can even extend to when they snap a photo of their new sofa or receive a compliment from a friend on their new favorite sweater. Brands need to ensure they are emotionally connecting with their customers at every opportunity."

A renewed interest in advertising methods

"In 2020, we will see a rise in ecommerce sites weaving more advertising into their revenue model," said Kurt Donnell, President, Freestar. "Incorporating thoughtful advertising allows companies to increase profit without diluting existing ecommerce business. It also opens up the opportunity for advertisers to get closer to consumers that have the mindset to purchase."

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Freestar, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, Mood Media, retail trends, Rightpoint