Expert: What brands can expect from Super Bowl LIV

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: The Super Bowl is only a few weeks away -- what can marketers and brands expect this year?

Gabriella Stano Aversa, Manager, Strategy & Planning, AdColony: The Super Bowl audience is almost an even split between men and women. With a lineup of all-female performers (Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira), we can expect to see more content and ads geared toward women. In addition, 2020 is an election year, so we will see political ads from candidates and possibly brands.

Kristina: What are most people watching for -- the game? Or the extras (like commercials, halftime)?

Gabriella: In our research, we found that most people (45%) don't watch NFL games regularly and are just tuning in for Super Bowl Sunday. With viewers only wanting to participate in the cultural event, brands should really consider how they are promoting themselves, whether in commercials, halftime sponsorships, social media engagements or even in-app advertising. The audience is looking for more than just a game so brands need to take advantage of that attention.

Kristina: Most viewers will still tune in on TV -- how can brands bring fans from TV to mobile devices?

Gabriella: While most viewers will watch the game on TV, more than half of them will also be on their smartphones. Brands can keep mobile users engaged by launching campaigns or special deals on their mobile sites or apps, keeping up with social media chats and advertising in mobile games that people will play during the event. Companies should consider placing ads in these cost-efficient environments where viewers are multi-tasking.

Kristina: Is there a type of ad or content that is most engaging for super bowl viewers?

Gabriella: TV commercials will still reign supreme since that's how the majority of viewers will be watching the game. Since most people will also be on their mobile devices, brands should consider advertising in apps using rewarded video and interstitial ads to keep consumers engaged when they want a break from the game.

