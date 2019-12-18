Trend: Look for ABM efforts to increase

by Kristina Knight

The 2019 ABM Benchmark Study is out and among the more interesting findings is this: more brands and marketers expect to push budget dollars into account based marketing over the next year. Why the increase in interest? Because it's working. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of those surveyed report seeing a higher ROI from ABM spending than what is seen in more traditional programs.



Other interesting findings from the third annual report include:



· 29% of those using ABM strategies say they're pushing about one-third of the ad budget into ABM

· 73% say they'll increase ABM spending in the next year

· ABM spending among those already using it is expected to increase between 15% and 21%



"The research from ITSMA and the ABM Leadership Alliance confirms what Demandbase has seen in the market over the past couple of years - ABM strategies are getting more sophisticated, which is influencing more significant business outcomes," said Peter Isaacson, CMO at Demandbase. "In a hyper competitive landscape, B2B marketers have recognized that they can't afford to delay the implementation of ABM any longer. The dramatic increase in both budgets and adoption demonstrate that ABM continues to become a mainstream business strategy."



"The ultimate goal for ABM leaders in 2020 should be moving ABM from a dedicated marketing practice to a fully integrated corporate initiative that's central to the growth strategy of the organization and influences how the company goes to market," said Rob Leavitt, SVP at ITSMA. "ABM has clearly gained mainstream acceptance in B2B marketing already; the next step for even greater business impact is gaining full collaboration and support across top business and sales leadership."



All is not perfect in ABM-land, though. There are stumbling blocks, according to execs surveyed for the study: personalization, ABM measurement and tracking, and having an adequate budget are the top concerns noted in the report.



More data from the report can be accessed here.

