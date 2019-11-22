Tips for online marketing during the Christmas season

This is, in large part, because online shopping is so convenient. There's no need to get in a car, drive to a store during business hours, check the selection, and potentially walk away without making a purchase. Instead, potential buyers can peruse the digital selection at any time of day and compare items in just a few clicks.

This switch to online shopping means that marketers need to ensure that the shopping experience is smooth and straightforward, so they do not lose customers to competitors. When a consumer searches for a specific product such as a Bovem Life cycling jersey, the e-commerce retailers should leverage both SEO and SEM to guarantee that the customer goes to the exact page they need. Once they land on the right product page, then they can quickly make the purchase and look forward to its delivery.

Creating the best online shopping experience can also mean including offers and exclusive deals. Companies like Omnicord offer perks such as free shipping or a coupon code that works for a limited time to reward their customers for shopping with them. It's also important to make sure that your brand's products are easy to find in search results. E-commerce stores can bid on not just product-specific keywords but also reach consumers that are searching for gift ideas. For example, a product like Luxe Hydration could bid to target visitors that are looking to get a present for a friend who is always on the go or a co-worker with an active lifestyle.

When marketing a product this holiday season, remember to consider the consumer first. Who is likely looking for your product, and what will they be searching for online? By using the right keywords, targeting the right audience, and creating a seamless purchasing experience, you can turn a one-time shopper into a regular customer. It all starts with the correct marketing.



