Three trends to watch in CX for 2020

by Kristina Knight

Businesses will look to AI in order to improve CX, cloud will make it possible

"Customers today have exceedingly high expectations - they view every brand interaction through the lens of the best experience they've ever had, regardless of industry. This trend will come to a head in 2020 forcing businesses to prioritize solutions that will improve how they interact with customers. Because of this, expect to see greater investment in digital-first cloud solutions that enable IT leaders to implement strategic AI deployment," said Chris Bauserman, VP, Segment & Product Marketing, NICE inContact. "While AI is transforming all aspects of how brands engage with customers, IT leaders will focus on targeted implementation to achieve specific business outcomes, such as increasing productivity, driving incremental revenue, and achieving cost savings. A unified cloud customer experience platform gives IT leaders a holistic view of the organization so they can understand where AI implementations can make the greatest impact. That flexibility lets enables organizations to adapt innovations to meet customer needs as they evolve, at scale."



AI & Automation Will Form A Mutually Beneficial Relationship for CX Companies



"In 2019, we saw the positive impact that artificial intelligence (AI) and automation had on the customer service industry, allowing agents to respond to requests more quickly and with more personalized touchpoints. In 2020, we will see automation and AI continue to evolve as more back-office tasks are automated and more customers are able to handle simple inquiries by themselves," said Bauserman. "This leaves room for AI-driven analytics to help agents focus on emotional intelligence and relationship building with the customer in order to build more impactful interactions, while AI takes care of the actual case resolution. For example, AI-driven analytics tools will be used to identify the root of customer frustrations, looking beyond general measurements of sentiment and identifying what specific issues and agents contribute to customer frustration. By recognizing the emotions that humans experience in difficult situations, AI will be able to tailor solutions offered to best address the pain points of that particular situation so that each customer feels individually cared for."



Gen Z Comes of Age: Millennials No Longer Only Digital Natives with Buying Power

"Companies have already been preparing for the rise of Generation Z consumers, a unique group of individuals that are known for their always-on, digitally savvy behaviors. As this group gets older and achieves more buying power, brands will need to consider the channels that appeal to their Generation Z audience, ensuring that they are adding new forms of service communication such as text and private social media apps, platforms that are extremely popular with this generation. This also means investing in new services that power seamless digital-first omnichannel service," said Bauserman. "However, adding new channels and integrating these channels is only the beginning of the process. In 2020, brands will also need to invest in end-to-end AI and analytics solutions to help organizations stay one step ahead of customer expectations in the increasingly competitive experience economy. The ability to create smart, seamless interactions is no longer a nice-to-have - it's a must-have."

Tags: advertising, customer experience, CX trends, ecommerce, mcommerce, mobile marketing, NICE inContact