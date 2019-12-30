BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Ecommerce : December 30, 2019


Report: BOPIS key to 2019 holiday success

Mobile is important and consumers are clicking through on email messages, but the big winner during the 2019 holiday season is BOPIS. That is a key takeaway from Accenture Strategy's holiday wrap up which found that buy-online pick-up-in-store orders were processed in about 2.5 hours.

by Kristina Knight

In most cases the data shows BOPIS orders were picked up within a 4 hour window according to Kurt Salmon, a part of Accenture Strategy. Other interesting findings from the holiday data include:

▪ 88% of holiday orders were processed on time
▪ 85% of online orders were processed without issue
▪ 71% of shoppers say they'd rather to to a store to pick up an order rather than pay for expedited shipping
▪ 54% of shoppers say they get 'the best' gift ideas while browsing store aisles

"BOPUS is the real bright spot this year. Historically BOPUS was a difficult transaction for the customer, whereas now retailers have built ease and convenience into the experience by placing kiosks at the front of the store and allocating parking spaces," said Steve Osburn, managing director at Kurt Salmon, part of Accenture Strategy. "We are seeing many excel in terms of speed, visibility into inventory and the ability to fulfil last minute orders. One of the critical components is to ensure they have a function on their mobile app or online that gives the opportunity for a customer to see all the inventory in an easy way in the store that is near them."

Meanwhile, MasterCard has released their holiday SpendingPulse report which shows an overall 3.4% increase in holiday spending, excluding auto sales, and an ecommerce growth rate of 18.8% YoY.

"E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. "Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting consumers' demand for the best deals across all channels and devices."

Ecommerce is credited with an 15% share of Black Friday and a 24% share of Cyber Monday shopping.






Tags: 2019 holiday shopping trends, Accenture Strategy, ecommerce, Kurt Salmon, loyalty marketing, MasterCard SpendingPulse, mobile commerce








No Comments

