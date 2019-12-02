First holiday shopping weekend a big one

by Kristina Knight

What are shoppers buying? On Small Business Saturday, toys led the way with families picking up new offerings from Disney's Frozen 2 line, as well as games like Madden 20 and FIFA 20. How are they buying? Mobile revenue has made up more than one-third (41%) of ecommerce says, up 35% YoY. And buy online/pick up in-store (BOPIS) continues to have a strong showing, up 46% YoY

"Small Business Saturday posted a record breaking $3.6 Billion Dollars that was fueled by strong gains from both large and small retailers, alike. The weekend between Black Friday & Cyber Monday is emerging as a truly lucrative period for online commerce. With a projected $7.6 Billion generated over Small Business Saturday & Super Sunday, consumers are taking advantage of post-Black Friday deals and are accelerating spend in the run-up to Cyber Monday," said Vivek Pandya, Lead Analyst at Adobe.

Analysts from Salesforce agree with Adobe's take, noting that mobile order growth increased 35% on Black Friday and that about 65% of digital orders on Black Friday were from mobile devices.

Breaking down the weekend, Black Friday saw online sales of $7.4 billion, nearly equal to 2018's Cyber Monday sales total. Nearly $3 billion of those sales were made on mobile devices, and it isn't just the big stores that are seeing an increase in sales.

Adobe's data shows that on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, sales increased for smaller retailers. In fact, sales on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday were nearly 4x higher that typical sales days in October of this year.



"Black Friday broke mobile shopping records with $2.9 billion spent through smartphones alone. With Christmas now rapidly approaching, consumers increasingly jumped on their phones rather than standing in line. Even when shoppers went to stores, they were now buying nearly 41% more online before going to the store to pick up. As such, mobile represents a growing opportunity for smaller businesses to extend the support they see from consumers buying locally in-store on Small Business Saturday to the rest of the holiday season. Small Business Saturday will accelerate sales for those retailers who can offer unique products or services that the retail giants can't provide," said Taylor Schreiner, Principal Analyst & Head of Adobe Digital Insights

Adobe is predicting that Cyber Monday will also be a record-setter, with at least $9.4 billion in sales for the day.

You can follow Adobe's measuring of the holiday retail season here.

Tags: 2019 holiday shopping, Adobe Digital Insights, Black Friday shopping, Salesforce, Thanksgiving shopping, ecommerce, m:commerce, mobile marketing