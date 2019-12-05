Experts: How to strengthen data strategy for the new year

by Kristina Knight

First, look to business/sales development. 6sense's experts believe that the improvement of AI and data measurement will help brands attract better leads and, once attracted, to better sell those leads on their services. Here's how.

"A new paradigm for prospecting and qualifying leads is emerging and a major movement in the Business/Sales Development role is on the horizon. With the power of AI, big data, and machine learning, combined with de-anonymization technology - marketing and sales teams will start to join forces and meet the buying team in the dark funnel with the right message, at the right time. The BDRs will be the lynchpin of this effort to provide useful information and help targeted accounts build consensus, and carry the torch on the new way forward in marketing," said Ernest Owusu, Director of Sales Development, 6sense.

Second, look to the past to improve the future

"Use past holiday data to fuel your next campaign. Customers evolve from year-to-year. Their needs and wants change as they take on new jobs, grow their families, move to new locations. Leveraging data from previous years is important, but your overall analysis should include purchase behavior from the most recent holidays in the same calendar year, i.e., Labor Day, to be sure your marketing efforts run parallel to current customer needs," said Max Cobert, VP of Product, Panoramic



Third, personalization will get an upgrade.

It isn't just B2Bs that can struggle with personalization, but as more consumers worry about just what data of theirs is being collected and how that data is then used and stored, businesses need to improve how they not only use data but how they communicate data's use to their customer base.

"When you talk about personalization, it's no longer just the things you can find out about the person online or something you uncover in one of the first meetings. Salespeople have to really know the business so they can personalize every prospect's experience with relevant information that provides value to their unique situation. In 2020, sales reps will come armed with real insight about their buyers so they can create a personalized experience from the very first touchpoint," said Owusu.

