Cyber Monday a hit with shoppers

And, while desktops still account for the bulk of sales, transactions from mobile devices are growing rapidly. There have now been 13 shopping days in which consumers spend more than $2 billion.

According to Adobe's data from Cyber Monday desktop sales totaled just over $48 billion for the day, with mobile devices rining in $33.1 billion between smartphones and tablets.

"Cyber Monday will generate a record-breaking $9.2 billion and become the first day in history where consumers spend more than $3 billion on smartphones." said John Copeland, head of Marketing and Consumer Insights at Adobe. "Retailers unlocked sales earlier to combat a shorter shopping season, while continuing to drive up promotion of the big branded days including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Consumers capitalized on deals and ramped up spending, especially on smartphones, where activity increased on days when shoppers were snowed or rained in."

As to how shoppers are finding the deals they want, about 24% are turning to paid search (5.2% increase YoY) and 21% are direct-navigating to favorite retailer sites. Organic search holds an 18% share of traffic sources. And, as per usual, big-name retailers are outpacing smaller stores in the rush of holiday cash, but shoppers continue to want options when it comes to buying - many are buying on mobile devices or buying online to pick up in-store later in the day rather than waiting for shipping.

More data from Adobe regarding the holiday shopping season can be found here.

Analysts with Salesforce note that mobile pushed many sales for the entirety of Cyber Weekend, accounting for more than three-quarters (76%) of digital traffic. They also not that mobile conversions peaked at a 60% share of sales of Thanksgiving Day. Salesforce data also indicates that social shopping is growing in popularity as more shoppers look to social networks to find deals or new products to buy. Social shopping accounted for about 10% of mobile traffic on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, and about 7% of sales conversions.

"We predict that mobile devices will dominate both traffic and orders for the entire season (68% of traffic and 46% of orders, respectively). During the 2017 holiday shopping season, mobile devices processed more orders than computers on certain peak days for the very first time," writes Salesforce. "This marked a huge milestone on the path to "mobile only" shopping behaviors. This season, we will see a tipping point for mobile commerce as mobile devices will surpass computers for order share and traffic from this point forward."

More Salesforce holiday data can be accessed here.

