BizReport : Internet : December 27, 2019


4 trends to watch in digital for 2020

Digital brands may begin to see some changes in how business is done online in 2020, and at least one of those changes - the growth of voice search - may have a big impact on how brands engage with their client base. Here's what small businesses need to know about the changing digital landscape in 2020.

by Kristina Knight

First, voice is going to have an impact

"As voice searches on smartphones and voice devices grow, people are becoming more comfortable with longer, natural-language searches. This trend has not only led Google to completely rebuild their search algorithm (for all searches, not just voice) but to focus more features specifically on answering questions. While most brands won't need to rush to create a voice app or voice-specific content, it's vital that they understand how natural language is changing search, have the data necessary to track long-tail phrases and questions, and move away from a narrow focus on so-called "head" terms. This not only represents a shift in keyword research, but in content creation and strategy. Google's ability to understand natural-language and process meaning will only accelerate," said Dr. Pete Meyers, Marketing Scientist, Moz.  

Second, Google may muzzle some industries

"I believe we will see Google continue to crack down on certain advertising industries. The latest target is credit repair related services, although we have seen the same in the medical and adult industries over Google's lifetime. When these bans take place, it creates a short-term opportunity for companies to shift advertising dollars to organic. Those that make this pivot quickly and strongly stand to gain a substantial market share in the long run," said Russ Jones, Principal Search Scientist at Moz.

Third, look for more emphasis to go to reviews

"Reviews signal trust and authority; they are also becoming a bigger player in search engine ranking factors--especially for local. As such, digital marketers will expand their work with  reviews as more than community management, branding, and trust but also, how reviews impact rankings, increase CTRs, and ultimately facilitate organic traffic," said Kelly Cooper, Director, Lifecycle Marketing at Moz.






Tags: advertising, advertising trends, AI trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, mobile marketing, Moz








