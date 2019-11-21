Top 3 tips for global marketing over 2019 holidays

by Kristina Knight

The World is a Global Village, so Target Locally Globally

"Based on recent campaigns run by YouAppi in Southeast Asia, we uncovered data that will also serve the company when targeting Asian-Americans. With large ex-pat communities around the world, advertisers should utilize marketing lessons learned in the native land and apply them when targeting prospects in their adopted lands. So whether you're targeting Mexicans in Chicago or Americans in London or British in Mumbai, use home country-related marketing messages, because like Dorothy said, "there is no place like home," said Nisan Schitrit, VP Operations, APAC, YouAppi.

Customize App Marketing Campaign Creative for the Holidays

"Beyond targeting ex-pats with country-of-origin marketing messaging, using holiday-focused creative also improves campaign performance," said Schitrit. "Data from YouAppi showed that holiday Ecommerce App Retargeting campaigns with holiday-themed creative generated a 30% better conversion rate than ads without holiday-themed creative. While this data focused on Christmas campaigns, there are lots of holidays throughout the year, and smart marketers should tie creative to the ethnic holidays in order to improve campaign performance."

Utilize Ethnic and Holiday themes to Personalize App Marketing

"Digital marketing first rose to prominence as a tactic to enable one-on-one marketing. Today, based on the treasure trove of information apps have gleaned from user patterns, app marketers are able to personalize their outreach to users. For targeting foreign nationals, personalizing outreach according to themes and holidays from their place of birth provides a layer of personalization that engenders goodwill and positive feelings about the brand, enabling the brand to cultivate a relationship with that user," said Schitrit.

