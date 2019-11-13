Study: Senses important for in-store sales

by Kristina Knight

Merchants and brands that want to improve their bottom line need to smell better. That is a key takeaway from a new report linking in-store experience with conversions and ROI.



Mood Media researchers have connected the senses with the buying experience. According to their new report, Quantifying the Impact of Sensory Marketing, sales improved by 10% when merchants were able to engage consumers' senses; they also increase the time spent in-store by nearly six minutes. In addition, the research shows that consumers purchased more items (4% more) and bought higher priced items, too.



"Knowing that 78% of shoppers say an enjoyable atmosphere plays a key factor in purchasing a product in-store versus online, we partnered with Walnut Unlimited to develop unique behavioral and neuromarketing quantitative research that demonstrates how shoppers react first-hand to specific sensory experiences," said Scott Moore, Global CMO of Mood Media. "The results speak for themselves. A strategic top-level approach to incorporating in-store sensorial elements creates a measurable emotional response with consumers that delivers bottom-line results."



Other interesting findings from the report include:



· Awareness of digital screens increased 5% when moving visualizations were used as opposed to static images

· Merchant Intersport saw a 26% increase in sales when scent was introduced in their football area

· 17% of shoppers became 'emotionally sensitive' when there was a lack of sensorial elements in stores

· Both Galvanic Skin Response and Eye Tracking metrics increased when consumers were able to see themselves in-store

· Shoppers showed a 50% emotional increase when able to touch and engage with products in-store

More data from MoodMedia's report can be accessed here.

