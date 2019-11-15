Study finds mobile messages opened more than email 

by Kristina Knight

New data out from Sinch indicates brands need to up their mobile messaging game. That, because their researchers found mobile messages are 35x more likely to be opened than email messages. The key is what types of messages consumers are getting. For instance 62% said they would prefer to receive appointment confirmations via mobile and 70% want their bank to contact them about suspicious activity via mobile.



The reason for the increase in messaging reads may be that consumers find it simpler to ignore unread emails than mobile messages. Researchers found that 40% of consumers have at least 50 unread emails in their inboxes but only 4% say they have that number of unread mobile messages.



"CX leaders understand that even with access to dozens of channels to reach customers, they must use restraint and find the right touchpoints for each individual," said Jonathan Bean, CMO, Sinch. "For many, mobile messaging is still a new ecosystem, but the research shows consumers are open and willing to engage with businesses through mobile messaging, so long businesses provide high-value information that's personalized."



Other interesting findings from the Sinch report, Mobile Consumer Engagement 2020, include:



· 80% of consumers 'will only download' apps from brands they trust

· 72% worry that apps track their movements

· 2 in 3 consumers have used a chatbot and found the experience 'positive'



