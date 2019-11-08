Expert: Email trends to watch in 2020

by Kristina Knight

Better Tools to Navigate Complexity

"The deluge of customer data coupled with the increasing number of technologies available for email marketers to utilize can be overwhelming. Things are moving so fast and it's difficult to keep up. Most companies barely scratch the surface of what's possible," said Eric Wanta, CMO, Kiwi for Gmail. "From personalization, segmentation, send time optimization, next best offer and beyond. Getting anywhere close to exploring, let alone optimizing, all the possibilities can quickly exceed the time and capabilities of your team. The key will be to be smart about where you put your resources and look for ways to enable the people you have to get more done. Expect AI to really begin affecting email marketing next year. But ironically, the relative complexity of implementing and managing it will limit near-term adoption."

A Focus on Simplicity

"The continued shift to mobile and focus on readability across all possible devices has really raised the importance of simplifying email by using clear, concise layouts and messaging. In addition, being able to manage the complexity referenced above becomes easier when the messages themselves become less complicated. Reducing design clutter and using shorter, purpose-driven copy. Try to make sure each message delivers value and will be seen as something useful. Also, new technologies like voice and wearable devices mean your messages need to work on these formats as well," said Wanta.

The Return of Trust

"A positive byproduct of GDRP is that marketers will be sending fewer, more meaningful emails. Smaller, higher quality lists mean each contact is more valuable to marketers. Treat them better, by sending fewer emails and being less salesy. Instead, will see an increase in highly relevant, highly personalized content. More storytelling and value add will ensure these contacts will open and act on your emails instead of being overwhelmed by junk," said Wanta.

Tags: email advertising, email marketing, email marketing tips, email marketing trends, Kiwi for Gmail, mobile content, mobile marketing, mobile trends