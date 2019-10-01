Study: Look for mobile to impact holiday buying

by Kristina Knight

Mobile, online, in-store. Consumers this holiday have a wealth of choices in how they'll buy, but they'll have less time to make purchases. That's a key takeaway from RetailMeNot's new report which underlines the importance of sales because the 2019 holiday shopping season will be six days shorter than 2018's shopping season. Still, shoppers will be hitting stores and are expected to spend more than $700 (average) between Black Friday and Cyber Monday alone.

While many purchases this holiday season will be made online, don't count out the big box stores. According to new data from RetailMeNot most shoppers (71%) say they'll make at least one purchase through a big box store; just over half will be buying online (54%) and about half will be making holiday purchases in department stores.

"We've seen gradual shifts in promotional strategies over the past several years that have elongated Black Friday and Cyber Monday into three full weeks of deals," said Michelle Skupin, senior director of retail insights at RetailMeNot. "We expect this trend to become more pronounced in 2019, given the compressed shopping time frame combined with slightly lower consumer spend in Q4."

In addition, researchers found that most retailers will be releasing holiday deals early to compensate for the shortened buying season. How can merchants and brands ensure they are engaging early and often?

"One of RetailMeNot's top recommendations to retailers is to leverage cash back offers early in the season to drive repeat purchases later," said Skupin. "Putting money back in consumers' hands incentivizes more spending later in the season."

More data from the RetailMeNot report can be accessed here.



