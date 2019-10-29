Reports: More video ad dollars, engagement going online

by Kristina Knight

In 2019, experts with PwC believe marketers and brands will push about $123 billion ad dollars into online, and still only about $70 billion into television. Of the online spend, they expect mobile to be the big winner, accounting for nearly 70% or $86 billion online ad dollars. By 2023, they expect mobile advertising to account for more than 80% of online advertising dollars. Through 2023, experts believe the CAGR for online advertising will increase by about 8% annually.



For television, meanwhile, experts believe the overall spend will either decline slightly or remain flat through the reporting period, because more people are leaving traditional television watching for streaming services or time-shifted viewing which allows for 'skipping' of commercials.



More data from PwC's report can be accessed here.



A bright spot for video, though, is the online space. According to new data out from Freewheel, audience-targeted video advertising has grown to have about a 7% share of online video ad dollars. While still relatively low, their experts note that audience-targeted ad views have skyrocketed, up 82% YoY. As a comparison, content-targeted ad views are up about 23% YoY. This could push more advertisers to budget more for advanced TV and video options.



Overall, according to Freewheel, video ad views are up about 27% YoY with premium video up 13%. The majority (55%) of video ads are aligned with full-episode content, usually about 5 minutes in length. Live video, though, is the big-deal, accounting for nearly half (44%) of video views YoY and 38% of video views for Q2 2019.



Other interesting findings from Freewheel's report include:



· Premium Video completion rates are between 85% and 96% for pre- and mid-roll formats

· Video ad views have increased 27% YoY

· Audience-targeted video ad views increased 82% YoY



More data from Freewheel's Video Marketplace Report can be accessed here.

