BizReport : Email Marketing : October 02, 2019


How to improve email ROI through content

The importance of the subject line cannot be ignored, but as important for email marketers is the overall content of the email message. The wrong type of content, wording that isn't quite there, offers that don't resonate can all kill campaign ROI. Here are three tips to improve the ROI of email campaigns through content building.

by Kristina Knight

"Email is still a workhorse channel for nearly every brand we talk to, but, for most brands, it has the same gap as ecommerce websites: It can be lacking in inspiration. Some of the most successful email campaigns we see brings lifestyle content--the type of stuff you normally see on social media--into emails," said Apu Gupta, CEO, Curalate.

Despite the new interest in stoppable social content, in display or even video ads, the call of email remains a call that is perhaps the most important for marketers and brands. Because an email list offers not only a wealth of data for the brand, but the ability to hyper-personalize content and give the consumer something that he or she needs. Here are three tips to improve the ROI of email campaigns.

First, incorporate social proof.

"In cart abandonment and product-focused emails, the goal is often to drive someone to a specific onsite action. Bringing lifestyle content that features those products into emails is a great way to build social proof and drive higher click-through rates," said Gupta.

Second, build a community through email.

"Email is a great place to introduce--and reinforce--hashtag campaigns. By giving some of their email real estate to hashtag campaign content and previewing shoppable galleries on site, brands can help consumers better connect to their brand story while understanding product uses," said Gupta.

Third, optimize the post-click experience.

"Email is a traffic driver, no doubt about that. But when brands are featuring lifestyle content in their emails, they need to deliver the right post-click experience. Consumers are expecting a browse-like experience, not a transactionally focused page. We've seen that brands who direct consumers to landing page experiences that contain the inspirational content that prompted the click in the first place discover more products and have, on average, a 45% higher revenue per session," said Gupta.






