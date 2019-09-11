Using Online Videos for SEO

For one, videos are simple to share and can attract a wide audience to your business quite quickly. Viewers can engage with your business or project in a new way, and videos can generate excitement. Not to mention that including videos on your site can encourage visitors to linger on your website longer, which can have a positive impact on SEO. Here's how to get started putting together a video for your website.

Plan Your Video

First, ensure you have a concept planned out that makes sense for your business and also will attract viewers. Get creative and think outside of the box. Remember, you aren't just making a video, you are introducing your business to the world.

Getting the Right Equipment

If you work in a larger company, then you may have a video department or a media team. Even if there isn't a dedicated team, your office might have quality cameras available. If not, your colleague's webcam might just do the trick! If you're thinking of doing a bigger production, then you might need a drone like the ones offered by OmniView Tech. Drones can give you a great areal shot of your production facility or your office event that will be perfect for the video. Using a drone would be recommended if your company is doing something on a larger scope such as harvesting equipment, or great timber matting. As such companies find compelling new ways to draw the viewers in and keep them watching, including video content on their website will help them gain better SEO rankings.

Most commercial companies will benefit from posting a video representing their product, facility, or services. The public can watch your video and learn all about what your company does, all while boosting your site's SEO rankings. Make sure that whatever you create reflects your company well and makes potential clients excited about what you do!





