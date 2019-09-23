Top 3 tips for a strong visual feedback strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Is the use of emojis best saved for social media and 'conversations' between brands and their customers?

James Lee, Head of Digital Strategy, Sitel Group:While social media and "conversations" are perfect places to implement the use of emojis due to the clear feedback they help provide, brands can take advantage of other channels for emoji use as well. For example, Dominos has used technology to help consumers order a pizza simply using the pizza emoji. It's a creative solution for using a visual representation of their product to create both a buzz and a strong connection between the emoji and their business. When people click on a pizza emoji, their first thought may go to Dominos.

Kristina: How can brands create a better data strategy that will help them interpret emojis and visual feedback?

James: Adding emojis to your data strategy increases your dataset to become larger and more accurate, especially when it's done in a text/graphic combo. The analytics of emoji symbols will also need to be interpreted with care and accuracy with many permutations of how a single emoji can be used in different conversational situations and intentional contexts. For example, an Eye emoji can be used to represent, "seeing/watching", "eye" or the letter "I".... brands will need to be able to articulate the correct context to gain the correct insight. With this type of information, then brands can better identify where improvement is needed and where feedback is lacking for their customers.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for brands to create a strong visual feedback strategy?

James: Understand your audience - Knowing who your strategy is catered toward is absolutely critical to determining the strategy that will work best for your brand. For example, if your audience is mainly Gen X males, your visual strategy will differ greatly from a target audience of Gen Z females.

Create a correlation between your brand and an emoji - Using a simple symbol that correlates with your brand (i.e. pizza for Dominos) will create an instant connection, and a likely more positive correlation, between the consumer and your brand.

Analyze Your CX Strengths & Weaknesses - Implementing visual feedback into the areas in which your brand may need a bit of help with customer experience can go a long way in making customers feel like their feedback in more valuable, and it will provide you with the data needed to adjust your overall strategy.

Tags: advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, email marketing, emoji ad tips, emoji advertising, emojis for business, Sitel Group