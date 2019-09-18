Study finds only ¼ of offer emails opened

by Kristina Knight

Adobe's fifth annual consumer survey is out and among the more interesting findings is that people are spending about 5 hours per day checking on or reading emails. Personal emails are granted about two hours of consumer time (143 minutes, average), down from 209 minutes in 2016 and 162 minutes last year. And, while that leaves about three hours for checking emails from brands or shopping sites, a large number of consumers say they aren't opening those emails because they are either emailed too frequently (43%) or because they're being sent offers for items they've already purchased.



And, despite checking email for upwards of five hours each day, most consumers say their email attachment is 'just right'. Vacations are when most people are least likely to check email, especially work emails. As to brand offers sent via email, one-third (38%) say they are emailed too often, 25% say the sender has their information wrong, and 24% say the offers are 'too poorly written'. Just over 20% say they are receiving emails for products they've already purchased.



"It's incredibly clear that we're all comfortable with email, and we've integrated it into almost every part of our day. While it's important to note that the time we spend checking email overall has declined since 2016, the frequency remains substantial. The Adobe survey findings solidify how important email still is in the everyday lives of our customers, and this means there is still a big opportunity for marketers to utilize email to engage with people in relevant and useful ways," said Sarah Kennedy, VP of global marketing, digital experience, Adobe.

Other important aspects of the study find:

· 80% of work emails are opened but only 57% of personal emails are

· 56% want to receive offers for their job via email, 60% want to receive offers for personal purchases via email

· 46% of Millennials say personalization is important to their non-work email experience, 43% of Gen Xers agree, and 30% of Boomers



"Contextual relevance and usefulness are critically important because you need both to deliver value to your customer and without them, you also risk being ignored," said Kennedy. "Accurate and useful personalization in email marketing isn't optional. It may sound simple, but get their names right. Provide offers for products and promotions they've already expressed interest in. Stop blasting mass emails to your entire subscriber list. Understand the implication of a customer's job, location, historical behaviors, and anything else you know about them and have their consent to utilize."

Additional data points from the Adobe study can be accessed here.

