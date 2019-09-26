Study finds email driving revenue growth

by Kristina Knight

Despite only a quarter of offers being opened, email is still driving revenue. That's a key takeaway from the 2019 State of email marketing. In addition to driving revenue, most (80%) of those marketers surveyed for this report said their the effectiveness of their campaigns remains steady or in increasing. An indicator that while it isn't perfect, email is getting the job done.

"Marketers today understand that email is the most effective marketing channel, but their success hinges on having access to the most accurate and useful data. This study shows that marketers who rely on clean lists and reaching the inbox will experience higher email open rates, revenue, and increasing email effectiveness" said Tom Sather, Sr. Director of Research, Validity. "As email marketing continues to evolve, marketers must use the right mix of tactics and technology like list validation, inbox monitoring, and certification to continually improve results."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 50% increase in the use of deliverability optimization, 50% increase in the use of A/B testing

▪ 72% are now personalizing emails

▪ 63% participate in list management practices

▪ 52% are optimizing subject lines

"It's no surprise that email continues to be a key indicator for high performance across marketing teams," said Demand Metric Co-Founder and Researcher John Follett. "Marketers who tie email objectives to revenue and actively work to understand subscriber preferences will see above average results and the highest level of effectiveness from email."

More details from the Demand Metric/Validity report can be accessed here.

