Studies reveal keys to video engagement

by Kristina Knight

First, data out from the CMO Council finds that more consumers want the video ads they see to be relevant (48%) to their interests - either in past purchases or future purchase plans. Consumers also want choice where video is concerned with 43% noting that video ads would be more valuable to them if they could choose what information they wanted to view and when they wanted to watch it. About one-third (33%) said they would like videos to recommend what to watch next.



The CMO Council report further found:



· 22% believe video should be targeted by location

· 12% would like video targeted according to their personal information

· 9% say video are helpful to them in making purchase decisions



More important than video to the purchase decision is the actual website for a brand or product (54%); 60% of the CMO Council respondents noted that they go to a branded website to find out more about products or to find out what products will be coming out next.

More data from The CMO Council's Critical Channels of Choice report can be accessed here.



Meanwhile, new data from Pixability's State of Digital Advertising finds that older

Americans are more likely to click on video ads that younger.

"The video advertising ecosystem is in a constant state of change, and marketers need to keep up with the latest insights to make the most of their video investment," writes Chris Compean, Pixability, via the company blog.

For example, the click-through rate for Americans over age 65 is 3.42% on both Facebook and Instagram, two of the largest social portals, and is 2.38% (Facebook) and 1.73% (Instagram) for Americans between ages 55 and 64. Younger consumers, using the same sites, have CTRs of of only about 1% on Facebook for people between the ages of 18 and 24 and is less than a ½ percentage point on Instagram.



Youtube, meanwhile, has more dismal CTRs than either Facebook or Instagram, and that is across both younger and older Americans. The highest CTR for the video hub is 0.13% for consumers between the ages of 25 and 54.



One good thing - once consumers have clicked onto video ads, the completion rates are high. According to the report Facebook video completion rates are up 240% YoY (2018 to 2019) and Instagram's video completion rates have increased 190% during the same time period. Youtube's completion rates are up 20% YoY.



More data from Pixability's State of Digital Advertising can be accessed here.

