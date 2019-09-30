Reports underline importance of cybersecurity assessment

by Kristina Knight

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and according to two new reports both consumers and businesses need to be more vigilant about protecting their data. First, AppRiver has released their Q3 Cyberthreat Index for Business and the data shows that most small businesses (72%) have experienced attempted phishing attacks within the three months leading up to the study date.

And, while most do try to keep their business safe from these attacks, only about one-third say they regularly apply patches for their software and digital interfaces when those patches become available.

"In the wake of major cybersecurity crises this year - from American Medical Collection Agency breach to the continual hits we've seen on local governments in places like Maryland, Florida, and most recently, Texas - it's not surprising that most small businesses and the public at large are increasingly concerned," said Troy Gill, manager of security research at AppRiver. "The challenge is in helping them translate that concern into positive action rather than passive acceptance."



More findings from the Q3 Cyberthreat Index can be accessed here.

Just how big an issue is cybersecurity? According to new data out from Imperva in July 2019 79% of bot attacks were considered 'moderate or sophisticated'; that is an increase of nearly 5% YoY. Many of these bots are targeting ecommerce hubs, which means not only are retailers in danger, but consumer data could also be at risk, especially as the attacks are taking place 24/7 and not during business hours.

"Online retailers must also practice good web security hygiene and take advantage of the technology solutions at their disposal to protect their websites and customers. Gaining a granular understanding of bot threats is a critical first step in the right direction," said Tiffany Olson Kleeman, VP of Bot Management, Imperva. "This study shows that bad bots cause round-the-clock damage on e-commerce websites, APIs and mobile apps."

According to Imperva's data about 17% of ecommerce traffic hails from bad bots, and the bulk of those are located in the US (63%), Germany (10%) and France (6%). To mask their identities about two-thirds (66%) are using the Chrome browser and 13% are using Firefox.

