Report: Send fewer emails to increase engagement?

by Kristina Knight

According to their data, the highest open rates (33.4%) and the highest click-thrus (4.65%) and the highest click-to-open rates (13.91%) come to marketers that send only one newsletter per week. They also found that messages with time-sensitive offers are the most effective within the first hour of sending - almost 20% of these types of emails are answered within one hour.

"Email continued to be the foundation of an integrated marketing campaign because it provides a low cost, high ROI channel to engage subscribers that are already primed to hear from you," said Daniel Brzezinski, COO, GetResponse. "While our latest benchmark report shows what's currently working in email marketing, it also provides insight into the actions that attract, engage and convert customer using a variety of marketing channels including content, video, and landing pages, as well as preferences and customer behaviors around the globe."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 88% of consumers open welcome/thank you emails, especially those including offers and other valuable content

▪ GDPR and double opt-ins have increased overall open rates and email shares

▪ 31% of emails with 'newsletter' in the subject line are opened

▪ 30% of emails with 'PDF' in the subject are opened

▪ 27% of emails with 'ebook' in the subject line are opened

More data from GetResponse's latest Global Email Marketing Benchmarks can be accessed here.

