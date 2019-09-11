Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet Marketing 101 : September 13, 2019
Promoting Your Restaurant Online
Establishing your own restaurant business can be tremendously rewarding and potentially lucrative.
by BizReport
Start a Restaurant Franchise, and see how far your success can take you! Whether it is a single location or a multi-chain franchise, one issue all restaurant owners encounter is promotion. To attract people to your restaurant, you need to leverage current digital marketing practices.
As most potential customers are turning to the internet and online reviews to help them choose where to dine out, you need to ensure your restaurant is included in that conversation. Here are three simple tactics to help boost your restaurant's online visibility.
Build a website
You might think this is an obvious recommendation, but a point of clarification is needed, you should build a high-quality website. Attracting customers with an outdated, sub-par, or unhelpful website just will not happen. Put effort into the design, the content, and the maintenance of your restaurant's site. Also consider looping in social media channels such as Instagram to boost the prominence of your delicious menu.
Increase your visibility on search engines
When someone is searching for a place to eat, they'll typically turn to a search engine first. By appearing high-up in these search results, your restaurant's website is more likely to be viewed. One simple way to increase this visibility is by buying keywords that are relevant for your business on Google and Bing.
Focus on the local market
Attracting attention to your restaurant requires precision. It doesn't make sense to cast too wide of a net when advertising because people are only willing to travel so far for a great meal. Search for reputable, local publications online that would be able to review your restaurant. Reach out, invite them to try you out, and then link to their positive review on your site.
Now, you're on the road to success! You can learn more about how to seek out larger locations, and possibly get some local advice from companies such as Valent Legal.
