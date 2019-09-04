Expert: How hyper-personalization and data are changing advertising

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What role is data currently playing in the digital space?

Eric Frankel, CEO & Founder, AdGreetz: Data is playing an ever more important role in the digital space. However, most data is just used for targeting purposes. Data (and targeting) is only half of the equation for engaging and activating consumers. However, when data is utilized to create thousands (or millions) of hyper-personalized versions of video and/or display ads, one plus one equals 11!

Kristina: What problem does AdGreetz AdChef answer?



Eric: AdGreetz' AdChef™ is the world's first fully-automated and integrated marketing platform that empowers brands & agencies to produce, deploy & optimize millions of unique creative versions of video/display ads.



AdChef consists of three proprietary ingredients: Ad Chemist, Ad Multiplier and Ad Runner.



First, Ad Chemist generates the strategy, sets audience segments, recommends creatives, and finalizes ad templates according to the goals and objectives of each client.



Second, Ad Multiplier generates (or manufactures) the video, display or GIF ad or message -- millions of unique ad units -- which are rendered in a fraction of a second.



Finally, Ad Runner tags, uploads and deploys these unique creatives to ad servers. As the ads are deployed, they are optimized in real time with AI/machine learning.



The current and future landscape of the industry includes a shift from awareness-only advertising to activation-based advertising. Rather than telling a customer why the new Toyota Camry is a great car, the ad will allow the recipient to click a link and sign up for a test drive. Also, the message will be personalized, reminding the viewer where their nearest Toyota dealership is and recommending the appropriate Toyota model for that individual -- based on age, gender, marital/familial and economic status.

Kristina: Video seems to play a big part in engagement through AdGreetz - is video something your platform simply does well or is video growing to become a bigger deal for advertisers across digital?



Eric: Smart, hyper-personalized, data-driven, video advertising continues to be one of AdGreetz' calling cards for revolutionizing brands' marketing. It gives clients the ability to better capture the attention of consumers versus static emails or display ads. However, AdGreetz is a strong believer in hyper-personalized banner, display, and GIF ads, and deploys ads to 22 channels including: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Google AdWords, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Twitter, display, premium video, print, text, brand website, outdoor, point of purchase, apps, email, on-pack, Instagram, OTT, Snapchat.



Video, as a medium, is most popular with Gen Z (7 in 10 Gen Zers say that watching video makes them feel more connected). As this population segment will soon be the largest, advertisers must cater to their preferences, which means more video and animated images.



This coincides with the current trends seen in social media. Advertisers are turning to social media to entice consumers visually and are discovering ways to make shorter, higher quality videos at lower costs. Video advertising is a core element of our company and is now becoming the mainstream medium for advertisers.



Kristina: Moving forward into 2020 and beyond, what role do you believe video and data will play for advertisers?



Eric: It is inevitable that brands will continue to move away from static, lifeless, one-size-fits-all, generic marketing, and focus greater emphasis on video (or hyper-personalized "animated" banner, display and GIF ads).



Concurrently, data will empower brands and agencies to deploy thousands (or millions) of smart, hyper-personalized ads that consumers will find far more engaging and activating than today's typical ad.



With the addition of AI/machine learning, brands and agencies will get to take the guesswork out of producing and deploying the right smart ad to the right person at the right time on the right channel. Rather, data will lead and dictate which ads are garnering the brands' goals and objectives, and deploy the most effective versions.



Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for brands to create a strong video strategy?



Eric: 1. Experiment. Be a leader, not a sheep. Smart, hyper-personalized, data-driven advertising is available today and garnering 2X-3X the activation of generic ads.



2. Advertise the right message to the right recipient with the right information. Don't send me, a middle-aged (but very youthful) man, ads for dresses, high-heels, lipstick or diapers! It's a waste of your money and any easy way to lose brand allegiance. Also, remind the recipient how and where they can get your products -- local store name or address, movie theater, car dealership, etc.



3. Embrace activation. We no longer live in a three network, three newspaper, ten radio station/magazine world. The marketplace is cluttered. Don't only remind people why your product or service is terrific, but give them the opportunity to click and purchase, rent or set up an appointment to learn more. We're all too busy to remember your commercial and hope that it will cause activation at a later date.

