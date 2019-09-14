Search BizReport
September 14, 2019
Business gift ideas
Are you tired of giving a boring gift card to your employees and business partners? Giving a great gift can make both you and the recipient happy, but it's sometimes tough to figure out what to get. If you think outside of the box, there are a few great options that the person is sure to love.
Books
Give your colleague the gift of a book they can immerse themselves in, maybe something about paradise island, for example. A book can transport them to an entirely different world, and make them feel like they are on vacation. Find out what that person is interested in and what types of books they enjoy reading. Then select a book that suits their preferences, and they are sure to appreciate the thought.
Audiobooks
Reading often takes a backseat to some other activities, and a lot of people wish they had more time to settle in with a good book. An audiobook is an excellent solution because you can listen on-the-go. Whether the person you are giving the audiobook to enjoys relaxing on the beach or spends too much time on their daily commute, an audiobook is a perfect companion. Click here to see helpful reviews for a range of different audiobooks. If you are not sure what type of literature they enjoy, you can always buy them a subscription so they can choose for themselves.
Consider their family
Busy professionals are always looking for ways to spend more time with the people that are close to them. Why not get them a gift that encourages this quality time? If they have a child that loves science and wants to be a doctor, you could get them the best 3d brain model to explore together. It will be a cool, unexpected, and memorable gift. Not to mention one the whole family can enjoy.
Gift-giving doesn't have to be boring and routine. Consider the recipient and what they are interested in before you shop to make sure you find the best gift for them.
