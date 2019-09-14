Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet Marketing 101 : September 13, 2019
Benefits of creating a blog on your website
You might think that just building a website is enough, but have you considered including a blog?
Blogs can enhance almost any corporate website whether you choose to have a dedicated blog section on the same domain, subdomain, or on a separate domain. Here are just a few of the benefits of running a blog.
Improve your site's visibility
Did you know that a blog can improve your site's search engine optimization (SEO) results? Having a blog will give people a reason to stop by your site and spend more time there, which is a great SEO booster. Blogs are also easy ways to get other websites to link to your content. Writing posts that are genuinely helpful and have widely applicable content (not just marketing for your company) will increase the likelihood that people will link back to your site or post. That will improve your website's credibility when search engines evaluate it and will help you rank even higher. For a good example of a way to publish a corporate blog, click here today.
Create reusable content
Blogs are rich with content that you can reuse in other places. For fundraising organizations that utilize a blog to promote their services like https://wowgold-it.com/donor-and-fundraising-services/, creating content that can be re-shared on their social channels is a great way to maximize a blog's impact. Other companies like Durham Instruments will benefit from running a blog that explains it's very technically advanced products. Visitors will come back to those posts time and again to ensure they are using the tools the right way. You should consider asking industry experts to write guest posts to make your blog even more valuable to its readers.
Developing a blog for your company is a simple way to generate interest and sharable content. Investing a bit of time in writing one will go a long way.
