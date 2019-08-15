Study: Influencer marketing skyrockets

by Kristina Knight

According to Klear's 2019 State of Influencer Marketing report there were more than 2 million sponsored posts on Instagram alone in 2018, a 39% increase YoY. Some of these were typical Instagram posts but many used newer Instagram tools like Stories.

"Instagram Stories has been growing rapidly since it was introduced in 2016, so it's no surprise brands have caught on. By 2018 Stories users surpassed total Snapchat users. There is no denying that users enjoy the experience, especially as Instagram has incorporated more features such as Live Stories and Highlights," said Guy Avigdor, COO & Co-Founder, Klear. "Before Stories marketers struggled with a way to share links with users. Stories "swipe up" feature allows users to receive a URL and be immediately directed to related content, rather than having to go back to a brand's bio. This feature has been a game changer for instagram marketing. In a study we identified 5 main pages that brands link to in Stories: Shoppable Page (59%), Other Social Platforms (23%), Blog (10%), Campaign Page (5%), App (3%)."

With so many influencers - and their posts - in the social space, how can brands make sure they're choosing the right people to pimp the right products? Much of that decision, says Avigdor, is to look at the influencer's audience demographics and engagement levels. For example, if an influencer has 20,000 followers but only gets a comparative handful of likes, chances are that person doesn't have a strong enough following to have an impact for the product.

"A great way to analyze influencer impact is by analyzing audience demographics and engagement. Likes and follower count don't paint a full picture of influencer potential, and these are metrics that can be manipulated. This is why we developed the "Klear Score", a 0 -100 rank of an influencer's True Reach by analyzing engagement metrics such as; who likes an influencers content, how many followers are active, which likes are from new accounts, other thought leaders in their network, and more," said Avigdor.

Avigdor's suggestions to build a better influencer program?

First, look at authenticity.

"Authenticity is the heart and soul of influencer marketing. This isn't paid media, even if you are paying an influencer, content should feel organic," said Avigdor.

Second, focus on brand values and causes that the audience cares for.

Third, ensure those values are reflected in the influencer.

"Influencers shouldn't be an afterthought. Establish campaign values that can be integrated into your product and brand messaging, and organically accepted by your influencers," said Avigdor.

More data from Klear's State of Influencer Marketing 2019 report can be accessed here.

Tags: Klear, advertising, influencer marketing, mobile marketing, social marketing, social marketing tips, social marketing trends