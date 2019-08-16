Study finds reputation key to inbox placement

by Kristina Knight

Return Path's 2019 Sender Score Benchmark found that spam complains are a top reason for senders' scores to lower, making it imperative that email marketers stick to their messaging promises and that their policy for sending emails is clearly outlined in a welcome message to new sign ups. It's also a reminder that email lists must be properly maintained so that bouncing addresses or addresses with no interactions are properly removed from the overall list.

"Email remains the marketer's go-to channel. But if email doesn't reach the inbox, brands lose the opportunity to connect with customers and ultimately make a sale--so every message counts," said Tom Sather, senior director of research at Return Path. "Mailbox providers face competition just like any other business, so they are constantly improving their filtering algorithms to create a better inbox experience for their users."

Meanwhile, a new report out from Blue Fountain Media, How Audiences View Content Marketing, finds that while about two-thirds (65%) of Americans currently subscribe to e-newsletters half (50%) only read the headline, and about 70% say they signed up for a newsletter simply for a promotion.

But, what is perhaps most important from the report is this: consumers want more images and video in their content. So marketers and brands need to up their game in the photography department and perhaps include more video content on their sites - content which can then be included in newsletters to increase interest.

"Content may still be king, but the ways consumers prefer to receive that content is ever-changing" said Elizabeth Minton, Head of Corporate Marketing at Blue Fountain Media. "75% of our survey respondents told us video and pictures are what move them to action as opposed to blogs and emails. Though, increasingly, in an era of fake news, they are also concerned about the authenticity of the content they are exposed to."

About one-third of the survey respondents said either Facebook or YouTube had the 'most useful' content for them in terms of products/services they want to try.

As to how often consumers want to be contacted about newsletters they subscribe, 39% say 'not very often and 34% said 'frequently but not overwhelming'. How many newsletters are consumers subscribed to? Just over one-third (39%) subscribe to 1-4 newsletters, 25% to 5-9 lists, and 25% subscribe to more than 10 lists.

That, of course, doesn't mean they're reading the newsletters. More than half say they scan subject lines/headlines to see if the newsletter is of interest, and just over 20% say they don't read any of their subscribed newsletters.

