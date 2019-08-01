Study breaks down hot categories for online, in-store shopping

by Kristina Knight

Signs has released their How America Shops in the Digital Age report and among the more interesting findings is this: items consumers use on a regular basis - cleaning supplies, pet food, groceries - are much more likely to be purchased online than in-store. But, books, electronics, and even gifts are most likely to be purchased online.

Researchers found that at least three quarters of consumers buy perishable and non-perishable groceries, cleaning supplied and paper products primarily in-store. Along with those items more than half of consumers buy pet food (61%), home and garden supplies (62%) and auto parts (59%) in physical stores.

But that doesn't mean the digital space should be a no-go. In all these categories, at least 20% are buying some of these products both online and in-store.

So, what brings consumers to the digital space to buy? Of high-cost items, electronics lead the way with 52% buying online and 25% buying in-store. Other items bringing shoppers to digital store fronts include clothing (32% buy online), beauty products (31% buy online) and home décor (39% buy online). And most people (66%) are now buying books online with only 17% picking up books/media in-store or a using a combination of in-store/online buying practices.

"Our findings reveal contrasting purchase patterns for "want" and "need" products: We obtain our most essential, recurring items in person and turn to the internet for entertainment goods. From perishables to pet food, the products that most respondents had recently purchased tended to be obtained in stores. Rarer purchases, such as musical instruments or sports memorabilia, were more often bought online. This trend reflects shopper priorities in each case: In the pursuit of the perfect fan item or vintage guitar, you'll want to search far and wide - and won't mind waiting a few days for your purchase to arrive. Conversely, when you're buying regular commodities, speed and ease matter more than selection," write the report authors.

Just how often are consumers buying online? One-third (34%) go online 2-3 times each month and 27% buy online 4-5 times per month. As to where they're shopping, 84% are going to sites like Amazon, 71% look for specific store websites, and 64% stop at a search engine to find what they want.

More data from the Signs report can be found here.

