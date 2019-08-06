Report: Ecommerce ad spend pushes up

by Kristina Knight



Marin Software's Q2 2019 Digital Benchmark report shows that one of the biggest increases in the digital spend was specific to ecommerce (40% spend increase). Shopping ads now represent more than one-third (37%) of the total search spend. This increase is spend is, thus far, being rewarded. According to Marin's data ecommerce click volume increased about 25% QoQ.

But, perhaps most interesting from this report, is how brands are spending in the social space. While overall social spend is increasing, this report notes that nearly half (45%) of the Instagram spend was focused on Instagram Stories



"Marketers are embracing newer features of well-known social media platforms, like Instagram Stories, to reach new customers and the effort is paying off," said Wesley MacLaggan, SVP of Marketing at Marin Software. "It will also come as no surprise that eCommerce continues to grow, and the Q2 breakout star was Amazon's Sponsored Brands, which allow brands to promote multiple products and drive customers directly to a product detail page. With 13 percent QoQ growth in sales and impressions, marketers are finding new value in the Sponsored Brands ad format. As the lines between search, social, and eCommerce continue to blur, marketers embrace the freedom to try new ad formats, while also relying on tried-and-true platforms."

Marin's report also shows that mobile accounted for nearly half (43%) of the ad spend share across verticals.

More Marin data can be accessed here.

Tags: Marin Software, ad spending, advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce advertising, ecommerce spending