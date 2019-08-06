BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : August 06, 2019


Report: Ecommerce ad spend pushes up

More marketers are pushing ad dollars into the digital space, as has been true for nearly every quarter over the past decade. But, according to Marin Software's new report, a growing number of those ad dollars are now being earmarked for social.

by Kristina Knight


Marin Software's Q2 2019 Digital Benchmark report shows that one of the biggest increases in the digital spend was specific to ecommerce (40% spend increase). Shopping ads now represent more than one-third (37%) of the total search spend. This increase is spend is, thus far, being rewarded. According to Marin's data ecommerce click volume increased about 25% QoQ.

But, perhaps most interesting from this report, is how brands are spending in the social space. While overall social spend is increasing, this report notes that nearly half (45%) of the Instagram spend was focused on Instagram Stories


"Marketers are embracing newer features of well-known social media platforms, like Instagram Stories, to reach new customers and the effort is paying off," said Wesley MacLaggan, SVP of Marketing at Marin Software. "It will also come as no surprise that eCommerce continues to grow, and the Q2 breakout star was Amazon's Sponsored Brands, which allow brands to promote multiple products and drive customers directly to a product detail page. With 13 percent QoQ growth in sales and impressions, marketers are finding new value in the Sponsored Brands ad format. As the lines between search, social, and eCommerce continue to blur, marketers embrace the freedom to try new ad formats, while also relying on tried-and-true platforms."

Marin's report also shows that mobile accounted for nearly half (43%) of the ad spend share across verticals.

More Marin data can be accessed here.






Tags: Marin Software, ad spending, advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce advertising, ecommerce spending








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/08/report-ecommerce-ad-spend-pushes-up.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.