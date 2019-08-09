Get more engagement from emojis, here's how

by Kristina Knight

According to Adobe's new report most (81%) consumers believe people who use emojis are 'more friendly and approachable' that those who don't, and nearly two-thirds (65%) say they're 'more comfortable' using emojis to express their own emotions. What consumers like most is that emojis are easy to use even with typical language barriers and about 64% say they're willing to make purchases using emojis.

"Emojis have become a cultural phenomenon - sharing the way we express ideas and emotions across languages, friends, and generations," write the authors of the report. "Emoji users believe emojis make conversations more fun and make people more approachable."

More data from Adobe's Emoji Trend Report 2019 can be accessed here.

And, although consumers are most likely use use emojis in texts, data out from Return Path finds that using emojis in email subject lines have slightly higher open rates than emails sent without emojis, especially when combined with a holiday.

"Emojis definitely stand out in a crowded inbox, and grabbing the reader's attention is an important element of email engagement," said Tom Sather, Return Path's Sr. Director of Research, about their 2017 emoji report. "What works one time may not work every time. My advice to an email marketer who wants to try using emojis is to use our findings as a starting point for testing their own campaigns. Every brand needs to find its own voice and understand its unique audience. There's no magic formula to using emojis, or any other aspect of an email campaign."

More tips and data from Return Path's report can be accessed here.

