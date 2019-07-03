BizReport.com | Free Magazines
July 03, 2019


Study finds consumers more likely to open texts than emails

Is texting taking over email for business communications? That is one takeaway from new data which indicates that more and more consumers are signing up to get texts from their favorite brands. The data also shows that, while email remains the preferred channel, texts actually have higher open rates than email.

by Kristina Knight

While email continues to top consumers' list of most-wanted brand communication channels, one new study indicates texting actually performs better, at least where open rates are concerned. According to new ZipWhip data nearly three-quarters (74%) of consumers say they have no unread text messages compared to only 17% who say they have no unread email messages.
 
And, while many will stipulate that is because people get far more texts from friends or family, it doesn't negate the fact that businesses of all sorts - from retailers to health care providers - are now sending text alerts for new products, appointment dates, and prescription refills. More than half of consumers (57%) say they are already receiving some text alerts from businesses.
 
Just how likely are consumers to want brands and marketers texting them? The younger, the more apt they are to want texting as a brand channel. Researchers found that Gen Y and Gen Z consumers are the most open to businesses texting them.  But, nearly every demographic says they'd like businesses to text them: 64% of Boomers, 76% of Gen Xers, 82% of Gen Y and 83% of Gen Z.
 
"Adding texting into your existing workflow is one of the easiest ways to immediately improve customer engagement, increase sales, and streamline staff productivity," said Scott Heimes, CMO, ZipWhip. "More businesses are recognizing the raw power of texting and I expect we'll see a domino effect with its adoption across the country. I'm encouraged by how quickly businesses have already embraced texting, and am confident that its continued, correct use will only further establish texting as consumers' favorite communication channel."
 
The keys to a good texting strategy for businesses? The ZipWhip report indicates brands should:
 
* Keep text messaging short
* Remember consumers will reply quickly, so have a team ready to answer just as quickly
* Don't forget to spellcheck before sending
* Include a call to action so that consumers know how to get the deal, respond to the business, or further engage
 
ZipWhip has created a free ebook guide for business texting.






Tags: email marketing, marketing text, mobile marketing, text messaging trends, ZipWhip








