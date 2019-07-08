BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Mobile Marketing : July 08, 2019


Study: Fewer than half of mobile calls answered

News out of mobile may be a bit discouraging for mobile marketers - especially those depending on consumers to answer calls. According to a new Hiya study fewer than half of all calls to mobile phones are now answered.

by Kristina Knight

Why aren't consumers calling?

According to the research robocalls - unwanted marketing calls, usually from bots - are a key reason many consumers aren't answering calls, especially calls from unknown numbers. Just how many spam calls are consumers receiving? According to Hiya in the first six months of 2019 just over 25 billion spam calls were placed to consumer cells, an increase of nearly 130% YoY. Not only is that a huge increase but it's nearly to total for all of 2018, which recorded just over 26 billion spam calls for the year.

"It should come as no surprise that the pervasiveness of spam calls is having an impact on how Americans use their phones. Now less than one in two phone calls is answered," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "At the same time, there's been a significant increase in pick up rate for calls that are identified as legitimate businesses. This shows that trust in who is on the other end of the phone is absolutely paramount to consumers these days."

Researchers found that, overall, Americans are now making and receiving about 178 calls per month on their cells, that is down almost 20% since the start of 2019. Of those, 93 are calls received and of those calls that come in 46 are from unknown numbers or numbers that aren't saved to consumers' contact lists. How does consumer calling break down?

▪ 48% of all received calls are answered, 71% of "known number" calls are answered
▪ 69% of calls ID'd as coming from a business are answered
▪ Identified calls from businesses last almost 3 minutes (average)
▪ Calls from contact lists last about 5 minutes (average)

The key takeaway from this? That, like with email, brands should ask consumers to add their numbers to call lists. Or, at the very least, ensure that a business name is associated with the number used to call consumers with marketing messages.






Tags: advertising, Hiya, mobile ads, mobile calls, mobile marketing, mobile marketing tips








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/07/study-fewer-than-half-of-mobile-calls-answered.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.