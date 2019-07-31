Reports: More worry about cyber threats as tactics evolve

by Kristina Knight

Researchers polled more than 600 IT professionals for their report.

They found that though most (63%) of organizations feel their business is secure, they continue to worry about cyber threats, and that nearly half (48%) are increasing their spending in regards to digital security. More than three-quarters (79%) say they're worried about an 'insider attack' - that one of their employees' accounts will be hijacked and used to damage the company or their customers.

"These findings show that email risk continues to rise, as our adversaries focus more on modern techniques that evade traditional email gateway defenses. Businesses need to shift their approach to prevention to focus more on the point of risk, by integrating directly with inboxes and training users, and also invest in the ability to detect and respond to evasive threats. This is essential for not only protecting their private company data, but also their bottom line and brand reputation."

More Barracuda data can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Akamai has released their latest State of the Internet Security report, which indicates cybercriminals aren't slowing their attacks on businesses or consumers. According to the report there have been more than 3.5 billion malicious log-in attempts in the financial sector alone, and that criminals are now layering their attacks, using a combination of phishing and credential stuffing to gain access to accounts.



"We've seen a steady rise in credential stuffing attacks over the past year, fed in part by a growth in phishing attacks against consumers," said Martin McKeay, Security Researcher at Akamai and Editorial Director of the State of the Internet / Security Report. "We're seeing a whole economy developing to target financial services organizations and their consumers. . .Attackers are targeting financial services organizations at their weak points: the consumer, web applications and availability, because that's what works. . .Businesses are becoming better at detecting and defending against these attacks, but point defenses are bound to fail. It requires being able to detect, analyze, and defend against an intelligent criminal who's using multiple different types of tools for a business to protect its customers."

Other interesting findings from Akamai's 2019 State of the Internet/Security Financial Services Attack Economy Report include:

▪ 50% of unique orgs impersonated by phishing domains were financial services brands

▪ 94% of attacks were from SQL Injection, Local File Inclusion, Cross-Site Scripting, and OGNL Java Injection

▪ 66% of phishing domains targeted consumers

Fraudsters have also begun using DDoS attacks to target financial institutions.

Tags: advertising, advertising security, Akamai, Barracuda, cyber attacks, email marketing, email security, phishing trends