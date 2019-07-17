Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 17, 2019
Reports: Amazon wins Prime Day
It should come as no surprise, as Prime Day is Amazon's sales event, but Amazon did win day 1. However, big retailers including Walmart and Target joined the fray with their competing sales this year, as did electronics go-to Best Buy and online auction site Ebay. And still Amazon took 88% of the marketshare for the sales event.
That's the word from new Edison Trends, the ecommerce intelligence company, data; their researchers also found that Amazon Prime Day sales for the first day of the event increased 53% YoY and 79% over 2017.
Continuing the comparison against other stores with their own flash sales, Walmart showed a 4% market share, eBay 4%, and Best Buy 3%. Target held a 1% marketshare for the first day of sales.
Data from Jumpshot upholds Amazon as the summer flash sale winner. Their data shows Amazon customers making just over 7.5 million conversions on the first day of the Prime Day event, compared to 5.3 million purchases last year. Their data also shows that big retailers outside Amazon also saw significant increases in purchases, some up to 22% higher than a typical Monday.
Just how big is Prime Day? According to Adobe Analytics, Prime Day 2019 marks only the third time ecommerce has pushed past the $2 billion, single-day-sales make outside of the holiday season. The other dates were Labor Day 2018 and Memorial Day 2019.
Adobe's data indicates much of the increase in sales during the Prime Day and flash sale events is due to solid email marketing. Their data finds that email campaigns brought in a 7% increase in revenue and that brands delivering a good email experience saw a 50% revenue increase.
Adobe's experts also believe merchants with physical stores helped to increase Prime Day spending because of buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) options, allowing consumers to complete a purchase and get the instant gratification of picking up the same day.
